The Pillow Academy varsity girls soccer squad lost to top-ranked Jackson Prep 4-1 Tuesday evening in Greenwood, suffering its second loss of the season.
Playing on senior recognition night to celebrate the six-year careers of Caroline Brock, Mia Cole, Madeline Kelly and Julia Love Lyon, Pillow had no answer for Jackson Prep senior Olivia Sasser.
Sasser scored a hat trick, including a goal 90 seconds into the contest that seemed to take the glow off of the celebratory night.
“I think we shut down quick after the first goal they scored within two minutes of tipoff,” first-year head coach Mary Clare Brock said after the contest. “Prep outplayed us is pretty much the only way we can sum the game up.
“After the game, I looked at each of the players and told them this wasn’t the championship team I have been coaching and that we have two weeks to get prepared and ready to fight.”
Sasser scored two goals in the first half to lead Prep to a 2-0 advantage. She added to her total with an assist to Selah Ferguson for a 3-0 advantage, and later scored her third goal at the 5:30 mark of the second half to give Prep a 4-0 advantage.
Sarah Presley Howard scored a goal with six minutes left off a nice cross from Madison Barlow to help Pillow avoid being shut out by Prep for the second time this year. It was Howard’s 11th goal in her last four games, and team-leading 15th goal of the season.
Prep outshot Pillow 12-4.
Brock said after the game that she has confidence in the squad’s ability to learn from this loss. “You win some and you lose some. We will bounce back quick. I believe in this team and our senior leadership.”
Now 6-2-2 on the season, Pillow will be back in action Thursday night against division opponent St. Aloysius in Vicksburg.
