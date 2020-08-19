Pillow Academy’s girls fast-pitch softball team could only muster four hits as it dropped a 6-0 decision to Magnolia Heights Tuesday in Senatobia.
Magnolia Heights plated three runs in the second, and one each in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
Anna Grace Rice had two singles for the Lady Mustangs (9-3), and Brennan Neal and Jimee Brooke Garrett had a single each.
Garrett took the loss in the circle as she went all six innings, allowing 11 hits, walking one and striking out three.
Pillow plays in the Bayou Tournament Saturday in Cleveland.
Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels let a first-inning lead slip through their fingers as Winona Christian claimed a 12-3 win Tuesday in Winona.
Winona Christian scored two in the third, three in the fifth and seven in the sixth. Carroll tallied one additional run in the fourth.
Presley Woods and Meri Brynn Reeves had two singles each for CA (5-6). Both also drove in a run apiece. Bella Carter, Helen Claire Cobb and Mary Braxton Cobb had a single each. Carter had one RBI.
Peyton Perry took the loss as she went six innings, yielding 13 hits, walking three and striking out four.
CA plays at Oak Hill Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.