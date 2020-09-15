Two quarterbacks and an all-purpose player have been selected as the Commonwealth’s Players of the Week for their performances in games played last Friday.
Pillow Academy’s Nelson Hodges is one of two Offensive Players of the Week. The junior signal caller ran for 110 yards on 12 carries and completed 2-of-3 passes for 31 yards in the Mustangs’ 28-6 win over Washington School Friday night in Greenville. As a team, PA ran for 422 yards on the ground.
Hodges also plays on the defensive side of the ball and recorded four tackles.
Pillow (3-1) goes to Kirk Academy Friday night.
Sharing the honor with Hodges is Delta Streets Academy’s Dequarionne Jones. The junior quarterback, who transferred over from Leflore County High School before the season started, guided the Lions to a 50-28 win over Lee (Arkansas) Academy last week.
Jones ran for 132 yards and three scores on 12 carries and tacked on two 2-point conversion runs. He completed 4-of-7 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown. He tossed one 2-point pass.
The Lions’ Dekari Johnson lines up all over the field as he plays receiver and slotback on offense, cornerback on defense and kickoff returner on special teams.
The junior transfer from Leflore County had five tackles (one for loss), broke up one pass and intercepted two passes to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors against Lee. He ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught one pass for 15 yards. He had one 2-point run and caught a 2-point pass.
Delta Streets (3-1) plays at DeSoto (Arkansas) Friday.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Christian Belk and Gavin Lessley, DSA’s Jalyn Lewis, and J.Z. George’s Jordun Normal and D’Anthony McGlothan.
Belk, a senior, ran for 102 yards on 12 carries and caught one pass for 14 yards. Lessley, a senior running back, had 95 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Lewis, a junior running back, rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also had two receptions for 22 yards. He chipped in six tackles on defense.
Normal, a junior quarterback, threw for 141 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-11 passing in a 41-20 loss to Winona. He also ran for one score, and he had four tackles on defense. McGlothan, a junior wide receiver/safety, had four catches for 106 yards and made two tackles.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Nolan Marshall and Lawes McCool, Delta Streets’ LeAndre Pittman, and J.Z. George’s Wil’Tavious Williams.
Marshall, a senior linebacker, had 12 total tackles and an interception. McCool, a senior linebacker, had 11 total stops.
Pittman, a senior linebacker, had 12 tackles and recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. Williams, a senior linebacker, had six tackles (two for loss).
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
