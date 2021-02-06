Delta Streets Academy completed Division III North play Thursday with a 3-0 win over Greenville St. Joe in Greenville.
The Lions, who move to 9-4 overall and finish 6-0 in league play, got three goals from freshman Danny Vargas in blanking the Irish.
Vargas scored his first goal at the 32nd minute on an assist from Chris Zuniga for a 1-0 halftime lead. At the 60-minute mark of the second half, Vargas put another one into the next on an assist from Flavio Berrera. At the 75-minute mark, he nailed his third goal with an assist from Jordan Meeks.
A matchup with Bayou Academy scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, so the Lions next game will be against Heritage Academy on Tuesday at 3 p.m. if weather permits.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs played at Bayou Thursday and earned a 3-2 win to improve to 8-5 overall and 5-0 in Division II West play.
Pillow got two goals from Richard McQueen and one from Juan Carlos Hernandez.
The Mustangs go to Magnolia Heights Monday for a 5 p.m. contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.