The Delta Streets boys wrapped up the Delta Duels Classic Tuesday with a 74-49 win over Simmons High School.
The two-day tournament was held at Mississippi Valley State University.
The Lions (4-1) got a team-high 36 points from junior guard J.T. Lawrence. Javeon Smith tacked on 13 points, and Steve Patterson finished with 10. A.J. McGhee had nine points.
Delta Streets led 28-8 after one, 48-18 at the half and 70-34 after the third period.
The Lions visit Delta Academy Monday.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs dropped a 60-40 decision to DeSoto Central Tuesday at the Oxford Charger Classic.
Pillow (1-3) trailed 26-2 after one and 43-16 at the half.
Nelson Hodges had 10 and Hayes Bennett seven for the Mustangs.
Pillow hosts Central Holmes Monday.
