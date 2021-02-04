The Bible states in several different passages that “with God all things are possible.”
That was proven true Wednesday morning as two seniors from Delta Streets Academy signed national letters of intent to continue their education and play college football.
Edgar “EJ” Swims and La’Andre Pittman, both of whom played one season at DSA, were excited to receive the offers and sign on the dotted line. The duo represents the school’s first college commits in the football program’s seven-year history.
Swims, a 5-foot-11, 250-pound offensive and defensive lineman this past season for the Lions, signed with Mississippi College. Pittman, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound linebacker/fullback, will be headed to Moorhead to play for the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College and new head coach Cedric Thomas.
“When I took my visit to Mississippi College, it just felt like home,” said Swims, who was on the 2020 All-Commonwealth team as a defensive lineman. “Academically, I want to get a double major in engineering and physical education. I’d like to go into coaching one day.”
Swims credits his family and all his coaches, along with his stepdad, Richard Martin, for the opportunity to attend college and play football.
“Richard really helped me with my training,” Swims said. “I appreciate my coaches here at Delta Streets and all the people who have helped me over the years.”
Swims said coaches at Mississippi College like him as a defensive lineman and linebacker, and that he may also see time as a fullback on offense.
He finished his senior campaign with 64 total tackles, which included nine for loss. He had five sacks, two fumble recoveries and caused two fumbles. He was named to the MAIS Class 2A all-state team.
Pittman believes his signing will inspire others who play at small schools.
“It just shows that all things are possible,” said Pittman. “To play at a small private school and still get a chance to play college football is exciting. I want to further my education and get a business degree, and also use this time at MDCC to improve my game and hopefully get a chance to play at a higher level.
“For everyone who doubted me, just keep watching. I’m out to prove I can do this.”
Pittman was also a member of the 2020 All-Commonwealth team as a linebacker. He finished the season with 116 total tackles, which included four stops for loss, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. As a fullback on offense, he ran for 364 yards on 44 carries.
Swims and Pittman both enrolled at DSA after the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District voted not to participate in fall sports, which took away football at Greenwood, Elzy and Leflore County for the 2020 season. Swims was at Leflore County and Pittman at Amanda Elzy before transferring to DSA.
