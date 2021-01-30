Delta Streets Academy outscored Greenville St. Joe 8-5 in overtime to pull out a 73-70 win over the Irish Friday night in Greenville.
Junior J.T. Lawrence had a team-high 32 points as he made four free throws in the extra period.
The Lions, 17-2 and winners of 13 straight, led 18-11 after one and 34-22 at the half. St. Joe cut into the deficit with a 21-17 run in the third and outscored DSA 22-14 in the fourth to make it 65-65.
Javeon Smith tacked on 15 points for DSA, and Labrodrick Gooch had nine.
Delta Streets is at Grace Christian School Tuesday.
The DSA junior high team advanced to the championship game of the District 2 Tournament with a 61-42 win over Briarfield Thursday night at Humphreys Academy.
Dameon Sanders led DSA (9-3) with 20 points. Kamarion Watson tacked on 16 points.
The Lions play Deer Creek Saturday at 12 p.m.
• Amanda Elzy: The Lady Panthers won their sixth game in a row with a 57-19 win over Coahoma Early College Friday night in Clarksdale.
Elzy, 8-2 overall and 6-0 in Region 3-3A play, led 21-5 after the first period, 44-5 at the half and 50-13 after the third.
Zamiya Brown led Elzy with 25 points. Zakyra Jasper tacked on 10, and Kennedy Johnson had nine.
Elzy is at Winona Tuesday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels kick off the District 2-3A Tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Indianola Academy.
The tournament is being played at Oak Hill Academy in West Point.
Carroll (9-12 overall) is the No. 4 seed and IA is the fifth seed. The winner advances to play top seed Central Holmes at 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
The other semifinal pits No. 2 Winona Christian School against No. 3 Oak Hill.
The girls consolation game is Saturday at 1 p.m., and the championship game is at 3:30 p.m.
The top four teams advance to the North State Tournament Feb. 8-13 at Kirk Academy.
• J.Z. George: The Lady Jaguars dropped a 75-5 decision to Region 2-2A foe Calhoun City Thursday night.
J.Z. George trailed 29-1 after one and 60-1 at the half.
Trinity McCaskill led the Lady Jags (0-5, 0-2 in region) with three points.
Both J.Z. George teams visit Bruce High School Monday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
