The Delta Streets Academy soccer team showed no signs of slowing down during the second of four games this week, crushing Division III North foe Kirk Academy, 7-0, on Wednesday afternoon.
Senior striker Jy’Veon Nelson started the scoring for the Lions (8-4, 6-0) just six minutes after the opening whistle off a Juanelo Mata assist. Freshman standout Danny Vargas added to the lead 13 minutes later off of a feed from Flavio Berrera, the first of three assists for the seventh grader.
In the 38th minute, Vargas found Mata to make it 3-0 heading into halftime.
Eighth grader Chris Zuniga scored in the first minute of the second half off a pass from freshman Joseph Zuniga, who also scored 10 minutes later to extend DSA’s lead to 5-0.
Even recent addition La’Andre Pittman got in on the scoring action. After signing a letter of intent to play football at Mississippi Delta Community College earlier that day, Pittman netted his first career goal in the 65th minute.
Chris Zuniga found senior Victor Reyes to cap the scoring in the 79th minute.
The victory marked junior goalkeeper Henry Aguilar’s second shutout of the season.
The Lions will look to stretch their five-game winning streak on Thursday at 3 p.m. when they visit Greenville St. Joe for another district showdown. Then on Saturday at 3 p.m., they host Bayou Academy to round out their busy week.
Next Thursday, a much-anticipated matchup with crosstown rival Pillow Academy also awaits.
