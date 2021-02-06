The Amanda Elzy girls closed out the regular season with a lopsided 68-36 win over Region 3-3A foe Humphreys County Friday night at Elzy.
The Lady Panthers (10-2, 8-0 in district) led 16-9 after one, 34-21 at the half and 56-28 after the third period.
Zamiya Brown led Elzy with 20 points. Kennedy Johnson had 12, and Zakyra Jasper tallied 11.
Ashley Cooper had eight, Parris Collins seven and Evelyn Kelly six.
In the boys game, Humphreys County won 60-43 as it led 23-20 at the half and 44-36 after the third.
Darius Donley had 17 for Elzy (3-10, 2-6). Ladarius Davenport tacked on 12.
There will be no Region 3 Tournament next week, so the top four teams from regular season district play advance to North half tournament action starting Feb. 15-16.
• Leflore County: The Tigers closed out the regular season with a 50-44 win at West Bolivar Friday.
Derrick Singleton had 21, and Tavian Dean 10 for the Tigers (5-9, 1-5).
West Bolivar held a slim 12-11 lead after the first period, but Leflore rallied to lead 29-20 at the half. The Tigers led 38-27 after the third frame.
The Lady Tigers dropped a 67-31 decision to West Bolivar to fall to 0-12 overall and 0-6 in league play.
West Bolivar led 21-11 after one, 49-17 at the half and 59-30 after the third.
D’Kayla Young led Leflore with 11 points. Jakiaya Thomas had eight, and Autumn Howard and Markeshia Dixon tacked on six points each.
The Region 6-1A Tournament starts Tuesday at Simmons High School in Hollandale.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars built a 28-7 lead by halftime and cruised to a 44-26 win over visiting Eupora High School Friday in North Carrollton.
The Jags outscored the Eagles 9-7 in the third for a 37-14 lead after the third period. Eupora held a 12-7 scoring advantage in the final period.
D’Anthony McGlothan led J.Z. George (1-5 overall, 1-3 in Region 2-2A play) with 16 points.
Alexander Criss and Kemaurion Wiley had eight points each, and Kendarius Head had seven points.
Eupora was forced to forfeit the girls game because they did not have enough girls to play the game. With the forfeit win, the Lady Jags close out the regular season at 1-6 overall and 1-3 in district.
The Region 2 Tournament starts Monday with the play-in games in the five-team tourney. The J.Z. George girls and boys both finished fourth and Eupora is the fifth seed on both sides. Games start at 5 p.m.
The tournament runs through Friday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
