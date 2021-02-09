Carroll Academy pulled off a mild upset Saturday as it beat Oak Hill 51-42 in the District 2-3A Tournament championship game in West Point.
The Rebels (13-3) earned the top seed with the victory and will play District 1, No. 4 seed Kirk Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the North 3A Tournament being held at Kirk Academy in Grenada.
“This was supposed to be a rebuilding year because we lost four senior starters from last season,” said Carroll head coach Tommy Acy. “We must be doing something right.”
Oak Hill held a slim 5-2 lead after the first quarter. Carroll finally got going on offense as it outscored the Raiders 13-4 in the second for a 15-9 lead at the half. Oak Hill outscored the Rebels 24-20 in the third to only trail 35-33 headed the final period.
Noah Beck led Carroll with 16 points. Brennan Blaylock and Mathis Beck chipped in 11 each, and Hunter Grantham had seven.
The winner of Tuesday’s game moves on to the semifinals for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the North Delta (District 1, No. 2) and Winona Christian (District 2, No. 3) victor. Those two teams play Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
The boys consolation and championship games are Saturday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The top four teams advance to the Class 3A Tournament next week at Oak Hill Academy.
n Delta Streets Academy: The Lions closed out the regular season with a 94-51 loss to Madison-Ridgeland Academy Saturday in Madison.
Delta Streets (19-3) will open tournament play Wednesday at 7 p.m. against District 1, No. 4 seed North Sunflower Academy. The Lions come in as the top seed from District 2.
In Saturday’s game, MRA raced out to a 33-14 lead after the first period and stretched its advantage to 57-23 by halftime. The Patriots led 75-41 by the end of the third.
Javeon Smith had 14 points for the Lions, and Labrodrick Gooch tallied nine. Dekari Johnson tacked on eight, and Isaiah Tabor finished with six.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the Desoto School-Sharkey-Issaquena winner Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. Desoto is the second seed from District 1, and SIA is the third seed from District 2. They meet Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The consolation and championship games are set for 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The top four teams advance to the Class 1A Tournament next week at Rebul Academy in Learned.
