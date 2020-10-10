The Lions dropped a 34-28 decision to Marvell (Arkansas) Academy Friday night in Marvell to fall to 4-4 on the season with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Marvell rallied from a first-quarter deficit to grab a 28-20 advantage at the half. The Eagles, who improve to 4-4, still led 28-20 at the end of the third period as neither team was able to score.
Delta Streets plays at District 3-2A foe Humphreys Academy next week.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
