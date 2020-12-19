Sophomore J.T. Lawrence pumped in a game-high 35 points in leading Delta Streets Academy to an 89-45 win over Mississippi School for the Deaf Thursday in Jackson.
The Lions (6-2) raced out to 22-8 lead after the first period. A 26-9 run in the second gave them a 48-17 cushion at the half. DSA outscored MSD 29-10 in the third period for a 77-27 lead headed to the fourth period.
Lawrence also had six steals, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds.
Javeon “Redd” Smith tacked on 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Isaiah Tabor had 14 points, six boards and two steals, and Kizear Little and Dequarionne Jones had six points apiece. Little also had nine rebounds and three steals, and Jones pulled down six boards.
The Lions played at Humphreys Academy Friday night. They take on Leake Academy Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kirk Academy Christmas Tournament in Grenada. Delta Streets plays Oak Hill Academy at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the tournament.
• Soccer team falls: The Lions dropped their first game of the season Thursday as they lost 2-0 to Bayou Academy Thursday in Cleveland.
Bayou led 1-0 at the half on a free kick. The Colts scored in the second half also on a free kick.
DSA (3-1) returns to action Jan. 4 against Washington School at Stribling Park.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
