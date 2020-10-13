Pillow Academy’s Christian Belk put together his strongest outing of the 2020 season in last Friday’s 43-14 win over visiting J.Z. George High School.
For his efforts, Belk has been selected as one of two Commonwealth Offensive Players of the Week honorees.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior played most of the game at quarterback for the Mustangs, who had 467 yards of total offense against the Jaguars. Belk ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and he also threw for 126 yards and a score on 4-of-6 passing.
Pillow (5-3 overall) plays at District 1-5A foe Magnolia Heights Friday at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are 1-2 in conference.
Sharing the honor with Belk is Delta Streets Academy’s Dekari “Turbo” Johnson. The do-it-all junior plays receiver, running back, quarterback, defensive back, and returns punts and kicks for the Lions.
In Friday night’s 34-28 loss to Marvell (Arkansas) Academy, Johnson had 16 carries for 190 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 97 yards and a pair of scores. He chipped in on defense with seven tackles and a fumble recovery.
Delta Streets (4-4 overall) goes to District 3-2A foe Humphreys Academy Friday night. The Lions are 0-1 in league play.
The Defensive Player of the Week honor goes to Carroll Academy’s Hunter “Hollywood” Brackin. The 5-foot-6, 140-pound Brackin made six tackles, recovered two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Rebels’ 45-0 win over Oak Hill Academy last Thursday night.
Brackin also picked up 43 yards and scored a touchdown on five carries on offense.
Carroll (8-0 overall) plays host to Tunica Academy Friday at 7 p.m.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Drew Lamb, and Carroll’s Brennan Blaylock and Noah Beck.
Lamb, a sophomore tight end, had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Blaylock, a sophomore quarterback, threw for 193 yards and two scores on 11-of-14 passing with an interception. He tossed one two-point pass and ran for 37 yards on five totes.
Beck, a sophomore receiver, had five grabs for 90 yards with one touchdown.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Walker Wood, J.Z. George’s D’Anthony McGlothan, Wil’Tavious Williams and Ken Head, Carroll’s William Panni, and Delta Streets’ La’Andre Pittman and MJ Davenport.
Wood, a junior lineman, had three solos and four assists. He also ran for 30 yards on three carries.
McGlothan, a junior defensive back, had 12 solos and one assist. Williams, a senior linebacker, had 10 solos, one assist and forced a fumble. Head, a junior linebacker, had four solos and six assists.
Panni, a junior linebacker, had six tackles and two sacks. He also ran for 62 yards and a TD on four carries.
Pittman, a senior linebacker, made 15 total tackles. Davenport, a senior end, had seven tackles and had one sack.
