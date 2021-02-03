For the third regular season in a row, the Pillow Academy girls basketball team has finished undefeated on its home floor.
The Lady Mustangs crushed rival Washington School, 58-20, on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak at Stribling Gymnasium to 33 games dating back to Feb. 23, 2018.
“We don’t want to lose our streak so we always come in like, ‘We got to keep our streak,’” said senior standout Kaylee Jones, who led Pillow with 14 points and three assists. “We always try to win those games.”
“We always have a great crowd,” head coach Durwin Carpenter said. “It’s been down a lot this year because of COVID, but the support from students and parents has still been great, so it makes it really enjoyable to play here.”
Julia Love Lyon tallied two steals and a 3-pointer in the first quarter to help spark early offense for the Lady Mustangs (19-3, 6-0 North AAAA District 1), who led 20-3 after the opening frame. Pillow was clicking on all cylinders, showcasing the squad’s depth by dominating the Generals with three completely different lineups.
Caroline Brock racked up 11 points and four steals while Lyon totaled nine points and three steals. Georgia Caroline Self also drilled a pair of 3-pointers off the bench in the second quarter to stretch Pillow’s lead to 32-7 by halftime.
“We’ve been shooting the ball real well lately,” Carpenter said. “In practice they come in every day focused and working extremely hard. And I think that’s the reason they’re shooting the ball so well.”
Fortunately for the Lady Mustangs’ seven seniors, they’ll have another shot to stretch their home winning streak next Tuesday when they host the district tournament.
In the JV girls game, Lola Harris scored 14 points to lead Pillow past Washington, 52-18.
Avery Howard added 11 points and three blocks for the Lady Mustangs (18-0). They begin the first round of their district tournament 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bayou Academy.
