After nearly a two-month delay, the football season for the schools in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference kicks off Thursday.
Mississippi Delta Community College gets its season rolling with a road contest at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
MDCC head coach Jeff Tatum is beginning his eighth season at the helm of the Trojans program.
“This has been different from the first day,” Tatum said. “We usually have three weeks of fall camp, but it’s been extended because of the delay from the coronavirus. We didn’t have spring practice, so that threw us a little behind, but we’ve been able to have a lot of conditioning, and we practiced in pads so they could get used to the heat.
“We didn’t want to push them too hard with all the extra time. I actually talked to the baseball coaches and got their advice on how to handle this situation. We’ve handled it all pretty well.”
The Trojans are coming off a 3-6 overall mark in 2019, winning three of their last five games. They went 3-3 in North Division play.
“Last year, we opened the season with the defending national champs in Gulf Coast, and this year we open with a very good Northwest team,” Tatum added. “We will definitely find out where we’re at very early.”
The Trojans only averaged 19.2 points and 318.1 yards a game last season. They yielded 32.1 points and 426.1 yards a contest.
“We were a very young defensive unit last season. We played several freshmen, and in doing that, we had a lot of mistakes by young kids,” Tatum said. “We feel good about our defense this season.”
On the defensive side, the Trojans will be led by KenTerious Owens of Oxford, a sophomore defensive lineman. Owens, who was named to the JCGridiron.com National Junior College Athletic Association Weakside Ends Watch List, had 34 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks as a freshman in 2019.
Kelton Marshall of Wiggins had an outstanding stat line as a rookie linebacker as he had 34 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
Fellow linebackers KeShaun Blackmon of Byram and Latarius Embry of Maben return to the Delta in 2020. Blackmon had 33 tackles and 10½ tackles for loss, while Embry had 38 tackles and three tackles for loss.
The defense is under the direction of coordinator Michael Turner, a former standout at Pillow Academy. He will be assisted on defense by C.J. Hampton and Chris Stamps, who most recently played at Middle Tennessee State. He prepped at Warren Central.
Tatum will call the plays on offense, and he is assisted by Roger Totten, Zack Sims and Tobias Smith.
Jordan Gilleylen of Tupelo returns for his sophomore campaign at the quarterback position. The left-hander finished 2019 completing 89-of-154 passes for 1,062 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Three former Greenwood High Bulldogs are now in Moorhead. Carl Jones, who last played at Jackson State, signed on for his sophomore campaign and will play linebacker. Malik Sanders and Quaterius Silas, both freshmen, will play defensive line and tight end, respectively.
Because East Mississippi Community College is not playing in the fall and each team has a six-game schedule, MDCC and Northwest will play twice during the season. They meet again on Nov. 5 in Moorhead.
The MACCC state championship will be held on Nov. 21 with the No. 1 seeds in the North and South divisions squaring off for the title.
Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gw-commonwealth.com.
