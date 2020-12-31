No. 12 Mississippi State begins Southeastern Conference play with a trip to take on Georgia Thursday.
The game tips at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.
Mississippi State (5-1) concluded its non-conference slate with a 72-49 win back on Dec. 20 against Central Arkansas.
Rickea Jackson is the leading scorer for MSU with 17.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the SEC. Jessika Carter paces the Bulldogs in rebounding and is second in scoring with 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
Georgia (8-0) is off to its best start in seven seasons. UGA enters the contest coming off a 107-44 win against Appalachian State. It marked the fourth time in eight games Georgia has scored more than 80 points and was the most points scored in a game by the Bulldogs since the 2000-01 campaign.
State boasts a five-game winning streak against Georgia.
Meanwhile Mississippi State’s home contest against Kentucky, initially scheduled for Jan. 24, has been moved up to Sunday because of COVID-19 concerns with the two teams’ previously scheduled opponents.
The game will tip at noon and be televised nationally on ESPN2.
The Bulldogs were originally slated to play Vanderbilt on Sunday, but the contest was postponed due to COVID concerns within the Vanderbilt basketball program.
Kentucky was scheduled to play Tennessee this weekend, but that game was also postponed due to COVID issues within the Lady Vols basketball program.
