Three members of the Delta Streets Academy soccer team and two from Pillow Academy have been selected to play in the MAIS all-star game on March 11 at Jackson Prep.
The contest gets started at 4:30 p.m. in Flowood.
The Lions and Mustangs both just completed their seasons over the weekend at their respective state championship games.
Delta Streets finished with a 12-5 overall record as it dropped a 2-1 decision to Laurel Christian School Saturday in the MAIS Division III state title game.
Representing Delta Streets on the Blue team will be midfielder/forwards Juanelo Mata and Victor Reyes. Jy’Veon Nelson, also a midfielder/forward, will play for the White team.
Pillow Academy (13-6) closed out its season with a 3-0 loss to Hartfield in the MAIS Division II championship game Saturday at JA.
Named to the Blue all-star team for the Mustangs are seniors Christian Belk and Richard McQueen. Belk played defense and midfielder, while McQueen is a midfielder and defender.
The Blue team is coached by John Morgan of Starkville and Myron Duffy of Bayou Academy. Jon Marcus Duncan of Jackson Prep and Jake Benton of Hartfield are the coaches for the White team.
The Lions are coached by Connor Altman, and the Mustangs are under the tutelage of Serafin Simon Jr.
