Travis Upshaw and the Delta Streets Academy football team will get their first big test of the young season as they venture into the state of Louisiana to take on Tallulah Academy.
Game time is 7 p.m. Friday in Tallulah.
The Lions have gotten off to a strong start as they’ve beaten North Sunflower 40-20 on Aug. 21 and Columbus Christian 34-14 a week ago. However, there will be a major step up in competition as they face the Trojans, who have been one of the better teams in the MAIS 8-man league.
“The outside speed and discipline they show on film really impresses me,” said Upshaw, a first-year coach. “They have a big line on both sides of the ball, and they have a tight end who can catch the ball. I talked to their coach the other day. It’s going to be a fun game. This is by far our biggest test so far. We’re real excited because the competition level is going to be so much higher than the first two weeks.
“We know we will have to contain their outside speed, but I feel like we have the athletes to do that,” Upshaw added. “We’ve concentrated on our defense a lot this week in practice. We like some of the matchups we’ll see. We have some guys who can run with them.”
The Lions have picked up two key additions in the past week. Henry Aguilar, who was on the team last year, rejoined the team and will play on the offensive line. Also, Dekari Johnson is now at the school after transferring over from Leflore County. Johnson, whose nickname is “Turbo,” played wide receiver and returned punts and kicks last season in Itta Bena.
“Henry gives us some valuable experience on the offensive line. He’s 5-foot-10, 230, so he’s a big body for us,” Upshaw said. “Turbo has been exciting to watch in practice. He wasn’t eligible to play last week, but he’s been practicing the whole time. I can’t wait to see him play Friday night.”
Aguilar and Johnson are both juniors.
The Lions got superb performances from several players on both sides of the ball last week in their win over Columbus. Junior signal caller Dequarionne Jones was 6-of-11 passing for 180 yards and two scores. He also gained 71 yards and scored once on six tries.
Tailback Jalyn Lewis rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on six carries and caught two passes for 35 yards and one touchdown. AJ McGhee, who also gets time at quarterback, ran for one score and was 2-of-4 for 15 yards passing.
On the defensive side of the ball, LeAndre Pittman, an All-Commonwealth linebacker last season at Amanda Elzy, had seven tackles to lead the way. Freshman defensive end Jerry Zuniga had six stops, and Edgar Swims, Jimmy Gibbs and Lewis had five tackles each. Lewis and Gibbs recovered a fumble each.
Upshaw feels his team is up for the challenge.
“Our offense hasn’t been stopped yet, but Tallulah has a big defensive line,” he said. “We’ve shown that we can run and throw the ball. I feel like it’s going to be a good high school game.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
