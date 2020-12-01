The Greenwood High School girls and boys basketball teams picked up a pair of wins over crosstown rival Leflore County Saturday at Greenwood’s gym.
The Lady Bulldogs held the Lady Tigers in check as they cruised to a 47-13 win to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Greenwood only led 6-2 after the first period but outscored Leflore (0-2) 10-0 in the second frame for a 22-2 lead at the break. A 12-8 run in the third quarter gave the home team a 34-10 advantage headed to the fourth period.
Antwanette Regular led GHS with 13 points, six assists, four steals, three rebounds and one blocked shot. Arieyanna Glover had 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, and Janaya Scott chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.
Merciana Sandifer had six points, 12 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
In the boys game, the Bulldogs placed three players in double figures en route to an 84-60 victory over the Tigers, who fall to 0-3.
Greenwood (4-3) raced out to a 24-8 lead after the first eight minutes and increased its advantage to 49-24 by halftime. A 23-10 run in the third period gave GHS a 72-34 lead headed to the fourth.
Jaydon Nwachi led the Bulldogs with 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, five steals and one blocked shot. Javardrick Jackson had 26 points, 10 boards, five steals, four assists and three blocked shots.
Altorryian Sandifer tallied 10 points and three rebounds, and Demarion Meeks had seven points and six rebounds.
For Leflore, Derrick Singleton had 19 points, and Jayden Jackson tacked on 18. Dante Kelly had 14 points.
Greenwood is slated to visit Cleveland Central Tuesday. Leflore’s game at Ruleville Tuesday has been canceled with the Ruleville teams quarantining. Leflore is scheduled to host Amanda Elzy Saturday at 1 p.m.
• Delta Streets Academy: The Lions’ three games this week have been canceled because of quarantining within the basketball team.
DSA was to have played at Delta Academy Monday, hosted Greenville St. Joe Tuesday at Mississippi Valley State and visited Bayou Academy Saturday.
DSA’s next scheduled game is Dec. 7 at Hartfield Academy.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs and Mustangs were both in action Monday at home against Central Holmes. The girls will only play Thursday as they entertain North Delta School at 5:15 p.m.
• Amanda Elzy: The Lady Panthers and Panthers play at home Tuesday against McAdams High School before visiting Leflore Saturday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels and Rebels return to action Tuesday at Deer Creek School. Both teams will visit Kirk Academy Thursday.
• J.Z. George: While the Lady Jaguars are still quarantining, the Jaguars are scheduled to open their season Friday against Philadelphia High School at 5:45 p.m. at the East Webster Shootout.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.