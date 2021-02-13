Scoring a season high in points, the Delta Streets Academy boys claimed a 102-87 win over Delta Academy Saturday night at the North 1A Tournament championship game at Briarfield Academy.
The Lions were led by junior sensation J.T. Lawrence, who scored a season-high 50 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out six assists and made six steals.
“Give a lot of credit to Delta. They embraced the pace we play and went punch for punch after the first quarter,” said DSA head coach Justin Childs, whose squad improves to 22-3 and heads to next week’s State 1A Tournament as the No. 1 seed from the North half.
“I’m very proud of the guys for fighting through adversity and dealing with early foul trouble to three starters. Despite scoring 102, we still left a lot of points on the floor from missed layups, but at the same time we made some really big plays.”
Delta Streets started fast as it led 39-19 at the half. The Lions still led by 20 at the half, 55-35. Delta pulled to within 16 by the end of the third period with a 26-22 advantage in the frame.
A.J. McGhee tacked on 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, made eight steals and had four assists.
D.J. Jones tallied 12 points and pulled down eight boards, and Javeon Smith had 11 points, six steals, six rebounds and five assists.
Gabriel Moore led Delta with 26 points. Ethan Moore finished with 23, and Caleb West had 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.