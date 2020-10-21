Delta Streets Academy will now have to hit the road to play its final regular season game of the 2020 season.
The Lions’ Friday night scheduled home tilt against Sharkey-Issaquena Academy at Mississippi Delta Community College has been changed to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Greenville Christian School. MDCC’s recent shutdown of its football facilities because of COVID-19 restrictions forced the rescheduling of the game.
Delta Streets comes into the contest riding its come-from-behind 28-22 win over District 3-2A foe Humphreys Academy last week. The Lions trailed 15-0 at the half and outscored the Rebels 28-7 in the second half.
“Honestly, it was the potential we have,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “We have the athletes who can make the plays, and we have started to show it the last three weeks. They played really well in the second half against Marvell, and we came out and took over in the second half against Humphreys.
“I feel like we have come together on offense. We have the ability to put points on the board. It was a huge win for our program. Delta Streets had never beaten Humphreys, and it was their homecoming. Our discipline and execution has been better. I do feel like we are coming together at the right time.”
The Lions will be one of the 12 teams in the Class 2A playoffs, which start next week. If nothing changes too drastically in the power point standings after this week’s games, DSA will likely play Lee (Arkansas) Academy in the first round. The winner moves on to play Delta Academy in the second round on Nov. 6.
“We had some games that we look back on that if we had played as well as we did in the second half last week, we could have won,” said Upshaw. “The Tallulah and Marvell games stick out. Those are teams we believe we could have beat. The improvement we’re showing has been because the kids are believing in each other.”
The Lions are 5-4 overall and 1-1 in district play. SIA is 4-5 overall and 0-2 in district. The Confederates will be in the playoffs as the No. 9 seed. Presently, they are matched up against Claiborne in the first round. SIA dropped a 54-0 decision to Manchester Academy last week.
“They are a much better team than last week’s result showed,” Upshaw added. “They have athletes and a big offensive line.”
Junior running back/quarterback Dekari “Turbo” Johnson led the offense for DSA last week. Johnson rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also had 11 tackles on defense.
Junior running back Jalyn Lewis returned after a two-week absence because of an injury. He gained 77 yards on nine carries and had five tackles on defense.
