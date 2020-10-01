The Pillow and Carroll Academy girls fast-pitch softball teams were both eliminated from their respective North State tournaments Tuesday in heartbreaking fashion.
The Lady Mustangs went into extra innings as they yielded three runs to Bayou Academy in the eighth frame to drop a 9-8 decision to the Lady Colts in the North 4A tournament in Cleveland.
The Lady Rebels gave up one run in the bottom of the seventh inning as North Delta claimed a 5-4 win in the North 3A tournament in Batesville.
Both teams move on to their respective state tournaments, which begin Saturday in Magee at the Magee Sportsplex.
Pillow, the fourth seed from the North, opens play at noon against South No. 1 Hillcrest Christian in the 4A field.
Carroll, also the fourth seed from the North, tangles with South No. 1 Clinton Christian at 1 p.m. in the 3A tournament.
In Tuesday’s contest in Cleveland, the Lady Mustangs scored twice in the top of the eighth frame to take an 8-6 lead but couldn’t hold off Bayou in the home half of the inning.
“I was extremely proud of how our girls played,” said Pillow Academy head coach Jud Thigpen.
“The one thing in sports or in life you can control is effort. Their effort was 100 percent. It was a hard-fought game by both teams.”
Jimee Brooke Garrett (14-8) took the loss in the circle as she went eight innings, yielding all nine runs on 12 hits, walking three and striking out two.
Madison Jefcoat led the offense for Pillow (18-11) with two singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Addison Weems chipped in two singles and an RBI, and Avery Howard had two singles, an RBI and scored one run.
Madeline Mattox had a single, scored twice and drove in one run, and Anna Grace Rice had an RBI single and scored one run. Brennan Neal had a single and scored twice, and Mari Wilson Spruill had a single.
The Lady Rebels (11-12) scored three runs in the top of the second and one in the sixth for their four runs. North Delta tallied two in the first, and one run each in the fourth and fifth.
Peyton Perry took the loss as she went 62/3 innings, allowing five runs on 11 hits, walking one and fanning three. She also had two singles and scored a run.
Kaitlyn Chamblee had a single, RBI and scored one run, and Presley Woods drove in two runs with a single.
Kaylee Ferguson and Meri Brynn Reeves had a single scored a run each, and Bella Carter had a single.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.