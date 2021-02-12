Gerald Glass’ J.Z. George boys basketball team rallied from a seven-point deficit to knock off Bruce High School 72-65 Thursday night in the Region 2-2A Tournament consolation game.
The tournament is being held in North Carrollton.
With the victory, the Jaguars earn the No. 3 seed from the district for next week’s North 2A play-in game Tuesday, likely at North Side High School.
“The guys just played hard and played together,” said Glass, whose squad didn’t play its first game until Jan. 5 because of numerous delays from COVID-19. “We started out well, but Bruce played really well defensively the next two quarters. We finally got it going again in the fourth quarter.
“This is a big win for us considering our late start and everything else going on this season.”
The Trojans, who will be the fourth seed from the region, held a 58-51 lead after the third period. The Jags (3-6) trailed 61-56 at the 3:43 mark, but turned up the heat on defense and outscored Bruce 11-0 over the next two minutes for a 67-61 advantage.
D’Anthony McGlothan, who finished with a team-high 26 points, sank four free throws in the final 22 seconds to help seal the win.
J.Z. George led 30-14 after one and 41-32 at the half.
Jordun Normal tacked on 21 points, and Keldrick Glover finished with nine. Alex Criss had six.
Karon Hooper led Bruce with 28 points. Mari Armstrong tallied 17 points.
