Senior Kaitlyn Chamblee caught fire at the plate as she led Carroll Academy to a 21-4 district win over Oak Hill Monday in West Point.
Chamblee had three singles, a double, scored two runs and drove in four for the Lady Rebels, who move to 6-6 overall and 3-1 in league play. They were slated to play host to Indianola Tuesday.
Bella Carter contributed to the victory as she had two doubles, scored three times and drove in three runs. She also drew two walks. Helen Claire Cobb had two singles, two RBIs and scored twice, and Presley Woods had two singles, two runs scored and one RBI.
Alana Garrett chipped in with two singles, two runs scored and an RBI, and Meri Brynn Reeves had a double, drove in three runs and scored three times. Mary Braxton Conn did not get a hit, but scored three times and drove in two runs. Kaylee Ferguson scored twice and had an RBI, and Peyton Perry scored twice.
Carroll scored five runs in the second and 16 in the third. Oak Hill scored four in the bottom of the third.
Perry got the win in the circle as she pitched all three innings, allowing three hits, walking five and fanning one.
