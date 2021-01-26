J.T. Lawrence continued to show why he's one of the top players in the area with a 31-point effort in Delta Streets Academy's 83-35 win over District 2-1A foe Sharkey-Issaquena Academy Saturday.
Lawrence, a junior guard, also had seven assists as the Lions moved to 14-2 overall and 6-0 in league play. The game was played at Mississippi Delta Community College.
DSA raced out to a 34-7 lead after one quarter and led 54-17 at the half. The Lions outscored the Confederates 16-10 in the third period for a commanding 70-27 advantage.
Labrodrick Gooch, Kizear Little, DJ Jones and Isaiah Tabor had nine points each. Little also had 10 rebounds, and Jones pulled down 11 boards.
Javeon Smith tacked on seven points.
The Lions played at district foe Deer Creek School Monday and entertain Briarfield (Louisiana) Tuesday at 6 p.m. at MDCC.
• Carroll Academy: The Rebels and Lady Rebels capped District 2-3A play with a split against Winona Christian School Saturday in Carrollton.
The Rebels got 17 points and five steals from sophomore Noah Beck in beating the Stars 61-26. Carroll, 10-3 overall and 6-2 in district, only led 12-11 after one but held leads of 29-13 at the half and 45-20 after the third frame.
Mathis Beck tacked on 15 points and four steals, and Hunter Grantham had nine points and 15 boards. Brett Harper had eight points.
In the girls game, Winona Christian claimed a 55-42 win as it pulled away in the second half. Carroll led 22-21 at the break but was outscored 34-20 in the second half.
Dru Chamblee led Carroll (8-12, 3-5) with 16 points as she made 6-of-9 from the free throw line. Mary Lakyn Boutwell tallied 11 points, and Meri Brynn Reeves had eight points.
In games from Friday night, Carroll swept visiting Indianola Academy in league action.
The Lady Rebels won 32-13 and Chamblee and Boutwell had eight points each. Reeves had six points and 11 rebounds, and Bella Carter had six points.
The Rebels beat the Colonels 66-51 as they led 24-9 after one, 48-18 at the half and 54-29 after the third period.
Hunter Grantham had 18 points, 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots, and Noah Beck had 13 points and seven boards. Mathis Beck also had 13 points, and Bryce Collier had 12 points.
Carroll played Hebron Christian Monday night. The regular season finale is Feb. 1 at North Delta.
