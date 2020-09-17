Washington School plated one run in the top of the sixth frame and held on for a 2-1 win over Pillow Academy Tuesday night at Robertson Field.
The Lady Generals scored their first run in the first inning. Pillow scored its lone run in the fourth inning.
Jimee Brooke Garrett took the loss in the circle as she went all seven innings, allowing five hits on two runs, walking two and striking out eight.
Pillow outhit Washington 7-5 as Anna Taylor Hudson and Avery Howard had a double each. Madison Jefcoat had an RBI single, and Addison Weems, Brennan Neal, Garrett and Anna Grace Rice had a base hit each.
Pillow, which slips to 13-7 overall and 1-5 in AAAA North District 1 play, played host to Indianola Wednesday. The Lady Mustangs compete in the Jackson Prep Tournament Saturday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels were no match for North Delta School Tuesday as they dropped an 8-0 decision in Batesville.
Carroll (8-9 overall) could only muster three hits and committed five errors in the field. Bella Carter, Presley Woods and Mary Braxton Cobb had a single each.
Peyton Perry took the loss in the circle as she gave up all eight runs in six innings of work. She allowed six hits, walked three and struck out five.
CA will play host to Oak Hill Monday and Winona Tuesday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.