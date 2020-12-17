For many high school seniors, leaving for college means no longer being the big man on campus. Not so much for Pillow Academy’s Frazier Rose.
At the first National Signing Day for the Class of 2021, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman made his commitment official to the University of Central Arkansas, where Rose is already projected to be the tallest player in the Division I FCS program.
“I think the whole Pillow family is proud for him,” head coach Tripp McCarty said. “Any room he’s in is better because he’s in it, whether that’s a football meeting room, weight room or Sunday service. It’s going to be neat to watch this ride.”
Rose represents the first D-I signee in McCarty’s seven-year tenure and likely the first from Pillow since 2000, when kicker Jonathan Nichols signed with Ole Miss.
After a season-ending injury in his varsity debut took away his sophomore year, Rose rebounded by putting together dominant MAIS all-state campaigns as a junior and senior.
“Frazier has had some setbacks, but the comebacks have been much greater,” his mom, Felecia, said. “He’s a hard worker and he’s level-headed, so he knows what’s ahead of him and he’s ready to put the time and the work into it.”
As an upperclassman, Rose made a seamless transition between completely different styles of offense as an upperclassmen. Last year, he was a key cog in the trenches blocking for quarterback Shane Houston Stephens and the Mustangs’ aerial attack. This year, he led a run-first unit looking to bulldoze through opponents.
“That kid is going to do everything asked of him,” McCarty said. “I’ve asked him to do a lot. One thing that’s going to help him is he’s done everything up front. We’ve slung it around, he’s done pass protection. This year we did a lot more ground-and-pound. There’s not really a hole in his game — it’s hard to find one.”
“(McCarty) has taught me everything I know about football,” Rose said. “He’s been my coach since seventh grade, so everything I know has gone through him.”
Central Arkansas offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Gunnar Boykin approached Rose early in his recruiting process and they hit it off from their first conversation. Rose managed to meet the coaching staff and fit in a visit to campus before the pandemic shut everything down. Some of his future Bears teammates weren’t so lucky.
“Some other commits to Central Arkansas — we have a group chat where we all talk — and they’ve never been, so they don’t know where it is or what it looks like,” Rose said. “They’ve just seen pictures and heard over the phone.”
Despite other offers during his senior season, Rose held firm to his verbal commitment.
“A lot of folks talked to Frazier after that first conversation, but he stayed to it,” McCarty said. “I know that staff over there is really excited.”
Central Arkansas recently finished with its 13th winning season in 15 years at the FCS level. The Bears were one of just 18 FCS teams to compete this fall, with the rest opting for a spring season.
“They’re building around bigger offensive linemen, they’re growing as a school and it’s just a sweet place,” Rose said. “I’m just thankful that the opportunity came after all the hard work, and now I get to take it.”
