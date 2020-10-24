Carroll Academy’s 2020 football team did something no other previous team has ever done — it went undefeated through the regular season.
The Rebels accomplished that feat with a resounding 54-6 win over District 2-3A foe Central Holmes Christian School Friday night in Lexington.
“I’m so proud of the kids for getting this win and giving Carroll its first ever undefeated regular season,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “We get to go into the playoffs on a 10-game win streak.”
The Rebels, the district champs with a 4-0 record, are 10-0 overall headed into the Class 3A state playoffs, which begin next week. However, as the top seed and a district winner, Carroll gets a first-round bye and won’t play until Nov. 6 at Gordon Field.
Carroll held a 14-6 lead after the first period as senior running back Hunter “Hollywood” Brackin scored on runs of nine and two yards. Braxton York had a two-point conversion run after Brackin’s second TD.
In the second frame, the Rebels went in front 35-6 at the half as Lofton Holly and Brackin scored on runs of one and 51 yards. Noah Beck caught a 60-yard TD pass from Brennan Blaylock, and Mathis Beck had a two-point run.
In the third quarter, Brackin and Beck both scored touchdowns, and Hunter Grantham booted one point after for a 48-6 advantage.
Senior Luke O’Bryant scored on a short run late in the period to cap the scoring.
Brackin had 170 yards on 13 carries, and Beck finished with 80 yards on three ties.
Christian McCluskey led the defense with six tackles. Noah Beck had six stops, a fumble recovery and two interceptions, and Brackin had five tackles. Cooper Beck had four tackles, and Braxton York had two interceptions.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
