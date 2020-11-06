After a sluggish first quarter, J.Z. George turned up the heat for the next three quarters as the Jaguars rallied for a 28-13 win over the Pisgah Dragons Friday night in the first round of the North 2A playoffs.
The Jaguars (6-5) move on to play East Union next week. East Union knocked off O’Bannon 57-6 Friday night.
Down 7-0 after the first period, senior tailback Jacob Johnson broke loose for a 45-yard scoring jaunt in the second quarter. With the 2-point conversion, J.Z. George led 8-7. Later in the period, junior all-purpose player D’Anthony McGlothan broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown run as he lined up in the Wildcat formation. The two-pointer made it 16-7.
Before the quarter ended, McGlothan, who also plays safety, picked off a pass deep in Jaguar territory and returned it 85 yards to the end zone to give the Jaguars a 22-7 at the half.
Pisgah pulled to within nine at 22-13 with a score in the third period.
However, J.Z. George, under the guidance of first-year coach Rusty Smith, scored from 10 yards out with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter on a run by Wil’Tavious Williams to make it 28-13.
Johnson led the Jaguars with 113 yards on 17 carries with the one TD and one 2-point run.
Williams, a senior fullback, gained 112 yards on 21 carries. He also had 2-point conversion run.
McGlothan finished with 49 yards rushing on six carries and one TD. He also had 12 yards receiving on two catches.
Jordun Normal, a junior quarterback, was only 2-of-4 for 12 yards passing. He gained 10 yards rushing.
Williams, who also plays linebacker, led the defense for the Jags with 14 solo tackles.
Johnson finished with six solos and two assists, and Ken Head had three solos, two assists and one quarterback sack.
McGlothan had three solos and an assist.
Junior Ja’Ravion Seals had one solo, three assists and recovered a fumble.
