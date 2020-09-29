The Pillow and Carroll Academy girls fast-pitch softball teams both advanced to this weekend’s respective state tournaments with good showings at North State Saturday.
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Rebels both went 2-1 Saturday at the North 4A and North 3A tournaments, which were held in Cleveland and Batesville, respectively.
Because of inclement weather Monday, the final day of those tournaments was pushed back to Tuesday.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs play at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Bayou Academy in the loser’s bracket semifinals. A win would pit Pillow against the loser of the Magnolia Heights-Leake Academy winner’s bracket game at 3:45 p.m.
The winner of that game plays the winner of the Magnolia Heights-Leake game at 5:30 p.m. A second game will be played if necessary to determine the North half champion.
The State 4A Tournament will be held Saturday and Monday in Magee. All four teams advance.
Pillow (18-10) opened tournament play Saturday with a 7-0 loss to Leake Academy. The Lady Mustangs collected five hits as Brennan Neal, Avery Howard, Anna Grace Rice, Rivers Carroll and Madeline Mattox had a single each.
Jimee Brooke Garrett took the loss in the circle as she went three innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking three. Madison Jefcoat worked the last three innings, giving up three runs on three hits, walking two.
Pillow faced off against East Rankin in its next game, coming out on top 4-2 as it collected 11 hits, and Garrett worked all seven innings in earning the win. She scattered five hits, walked four and struck out five.
Jefcoat led the way at the plate with two singles, a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Carroll had a single, double and RBI, and Garrett had two singles and an RBI.
Avery Howard, Neal, Rice and Mattox had a single each.
Pillow knocked off district rival Washington School 7-5 later in the day as it plated one run in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Lady Mustangs scored three in the third and one in the fourth, and Washington tallied four in the second and one in the fourth.
Anna Taylor Hudson had three singles, an RBI and scored one run, and Rice had two singles, a double and drove in one run. Jefcoat knocked in two runs with a single and double and scored a pair of runs.
Howard had an RBI single and scored once, and Addison Weems and Neal had a single each.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels play at noon Tuesday against North Delta School in the semifinals with the winner moving on to play the loser of the Marshall-Winona contest from the winner’s bracket at 2 p.m.
The winner of that game plays the victor of the Marshall-Winona game at 4 p.m. A deciding game, if necessary, would follow the 4 p.m. contest.
The State 3A Tournament will be held Saturday and Monday in Magee. All four teams advance.
Carroll (11-11) started the day with a 7-6 loss to North Delta, which scored four in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Lady Rebels scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Peyton Perry took the loss in the circle as she went six innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, walking two and fanning seven.
Kaitlyn Chamblee drove in three runs with a single and double. Alana Garrett had a double, RBI and scored one run, and Meri Brynn Reeves had a single and RBI. Bella Carter had a single and scored twice.
Presley Woods and Helen Claire Cobb had a single and scored a run.
Carroll rebounded with a 19-2 win over Kirk in its second game as it had 12 hits and took advantage of nine walks. The Lady Rebels scored 12 runs in the first and seven in the second. Kirk scored two in the third.
Perry and Presley Woods had two singles and three RBIs each, and Cobb and Chamblee had two singles and two RBIs apiece. Reeves and Bella Carter had a double and two RBIs apiece, and Lexi McClain had a single, RBI and scored two runs. Kaylee Ferguson had a single and two RBIs.
Perry got the win in the circle as she went two innings, walking two and fanning six.
In Carroll’s last game of the day, the Lady Rebels beat Indianola 9-3 in extra innings by scoring six runs in the top of the eighth frame. They also tallied one in the fifth and two in the sixth. IA scored two in the first and one in the second.
Woods had a single, two doubles, drove in two runs and scored once. Cobb had three singles and two RBIs, and Carter had three singles and an RBI. Ferguson had a single and double, and Perry had a double. McClain had an RBI single.
Perry got the win in the circle as she went all eight innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking three and fanning two.
