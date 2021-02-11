Carroll Academy moved into the semifinals of the North 3A Tournament with a 65-23 win over Kirk Academy Tuesday night in Grenada.
The Rebels (14-3) will play North Delta School Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The winner advances to the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The loser is in the consolation game at 6:10 p.m.
Regardless of how Carroll fares this weekend, it advances to the Class 3A state tournament next week at Oak Hill Academy.
“We knew that Kirk has been struggling, and we didn’t want to have a letdown game,” said CA head coach Tommy Acy. “We did some things, like a full-court press and a 1-3-1 trap, in preparing for the future. The guys played really well.
“We know that North Delta is going to give us a good game. They are a lot like Winona, no tall kids, but real quick guards.”
Carroll and North Delta did not play during the regular season. The CA football team was still in the playoffs, so the Nov. 17 matchup between the schools didn’t take place.
The Rebels (14-3) broke out to a 21-5 lead after the first period over Kirk and outscored the host school 16-2 in the second frame for a 37-7 lead at the break. A 17-9 run in the third made it 54-16 headed to the fourth quarter.
Hunter Grantham and Noah Beck led Carroll with 18 points each.
Grantham also had 14 rebounds, and Beck totaled eight steals. Bryce Collier had 10 points.
