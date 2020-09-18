Carroll Academy solidified its new No. 1 ranking with a 59-0 win over Newton County Academy Friday night in Carrollton.
The Rebels, who were celebrating homecoming, improve to 4-0 on the season and play host to District 2-3A rival Indianola Academy next week. The Colonels knocked off Winona Christian School 49-34 Friday night.
“We got to play, and we didn’t get anybody hurt,” said Carroll head coach Bo Milton. “I thought our kids were focused considering we had our game last week canceled and it was homecoming.
“We didn’t have a lot of offense, but we scored every way possible. We had two punt returns for touchdowns, a kickoff return for a score, a fumble return for a touchdown and a safety.”
Carroll’s contest with Tri-County Academy a week ago was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns at TCA.
The Rebels led 39-0 after the first period, 45-0 at the half and 59-0 after the third.
Brennan Blaylock threw a TD pass to Braxton York, and Maddox Carpenter ran for 54 yards, a TD and two 2-point conversions. Mathis Beck scored two rushing touchdowns.
Noah Beck had a 55-yard kickoff return for a score, and York had two punt returns for touchdowns. He had 171 yards on three punt returns on the night.
Carroll finished with 159 yards of total offense on 10 plays.
William Panni led the Rebel defense with nine tackles and three quarterback sacks. Hunter Brower had eight tackles and three sacks, and Mathis Beck had eight stops and one sack.
Cooper Beck returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
