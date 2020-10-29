Delta Streets Academy’s football team ventures into new territory as it plays its first-ever playoff game Friday against Hebron Christian in Class 2A.
The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. at Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead.
The Lions, who started in 2012 playing just junior high football, finished second in District 3-2A to Manchester Academy with a 2-1 record. DSA is 6-4 overall after beating Sharkey-Issaquena 48-44 last week to close out the regular season.
Delta Streets goes into the 12-team playoff bracket as the No. 6 seed. Hebron Christian, which is 3-7 overall and finished 2-1 in District 2, is the No. 11 seed. The winner of Friday’s first-round contest moves on to play Riverdale Academy on Nov. 6 in the second round. Riverdale is the No. 3 overall seed. The top four seeds got first-round byes.
“We are playing our best ball, and we hope to keep this thing rolling,” said first-year head coach Travis Upshaw. “I’ve noticed how the guys have been hanging out together and staying within their inner circle. That tells me they are bonding on and off the field.
“In the last month, we have overcome so much adversity. We’ve had to come from behind and win a big game against Humphreys. I think the loss we had to Marvell (on Oct. 9) is what brought us together. I saw the tears in their eyes after that game. They felt like that was a game they should have won. It hurt them, but it was such a growing moment for this team.”
The Lions dropped a 34-28 decision to Marvell in a game that went back and forth between the two teams. The next week on Oct. 16, Delta Streets rallied from a 16-0 halftime deficit to knock off district foe Humphreys Academy. Throw in last week’s win over SIA and the Lions achieved several goals — a winning season, a playoff berth and first-ever wins over Humphreys and Sharkey.
Hebron dropped a 34-12 decision to Humphreys last week. The Eagles have been outscored 310-232 on the second.
“Hebron has had a string of bad luck this season,” said Upshaw. “They’ve played a tough schedule. They are a little smaller than us, but you can tell from watching them on film they are disciplined. They have been doing this eight-man football for a few years.”
Upshaw had to make a few personnel changes in the last month when quarterback Dequarionne Jones went down with a shoulder injury. AJ McGhee and Dekari “Turbo” Johnson started splitting reps at the position.
After a dismal 54-16 loss to Manchester, DSA has won three of its last four games. Johnson’s emergence on offense has been a big reason why.
“Turbo has scored 14 touchdowns in the last four games,” added Upshaw, who is using Johnson at running back and quarterback. “With his skill and ability, he’s becoming one of the leaders of this team on and off the field. He’s always on time for practices and class. He works hard at everything he does.
“AJ is still getting snaps at quarterback, but he’s also running routes at receiver. DJ (Jones) is playing receiver. He’s a foot taller than most defensive backs. Jalyn (Lewis) is probably at 80% with his ankle injury. We played him sparingly last week, and I’m not sure how much he’ll play this week.”
Lewis suffered a high ankle sprain almost three weeks ago. He was the Lions’ leading rusher a year ago.
Johnson ran for 306 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries last week. He also had a 70-yard punt return for a score. Two weeks ago against Humphreys, he gained 181 yards and scored three times on 18 carries.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.