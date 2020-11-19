The Pillow Academy boys picked up their first win of the season with a 57-44 victory over Leake Academy Tuesday night at Pillow.
An 18-0 run in the second frame ignited the Mustangs to the win. Pillow (1-1) led 27-11 at the half and went on to outscore the Rebels 20-12 in the third period for a 47-23 cushion headed to the final quarter.
Drew Lamb paced Pillow with 14 points, and Matthew Mooneyham tacked on 13.
In the junior high boys game, Pillow won 55-51 as Charlie Robbins poured in a game-high 22 points.
The Mustangs (2-1) trailed 13-4 after one but tied the game at 26-26 by halftime. A 16-6 run in the third gave Pillow a 42-32 lead after three.
Cameron Lee tacked on 17 points for Pillow.
In the junior high girls game, Pillow (6-0) won 57-41 as Elise Howard had 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had five steals and dished out four assists.
Avery Howard also had 13 points and pulled down eight boards, and Lola Harris had nine points.
Tavi Layne Johnson tallied eight points.
Pillow’s two varsity teams return next week to play in the Oxford Charger Classic. The Lady Mustangs take on Aberdeen Monday at 4 p.m., and the Mustangs play Oxford at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, the girls and boys both face Cleveland Central at 2:30 and 4 p.m.
• Greenwood High: The Lady Bulldogs built a 10-point lead by halftime and secured a 52-45 win over Kosciusko Tuesday night in Kosciusko.
Antwanette Regular pumped in a team-high 21 points. She also had 10 steals, five assists, three rebounds and blocked two shots.
Janaya Scott had 10 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists, and Alexus Taylor had nine points, three boards and two assists.
Arieyanna Glover and Merciana Sandifer had five points each. Glover also had eight rebounds and three steals.
In the boys game, Kosciusko came out on top 56-42 as it pulled away in the second and third periods. The Whippets led 31-21 at the half and 44-31 after the third.
Javardrick Jackson had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Jaydon Nwachi tallied nine points, had three steals and two assists.
Curtis House had six assists, and Jayden Raymond had six points and three rebounds.
Greenwood is at Ruleville Tuesday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels dropped to 2-5 on the season as visiting North Delta School claimed a 65-30 win Tuesday night in Carrollton.
North Delta only led 12-10 after the first but went in front 36-17 by halftime.
Dru Chamblee had 11 points for Carroll.
Carroll is at Deer Creek on Dec. 1.
