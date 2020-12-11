The Pillow Academy and Delta Streets Academy boys soccer teams both secured their first wins of the season Wednesday on the road.
The Mustangs cruised to an 8-0 victory over Indianola Academy to improve to 1-2 after back-to-back losses to Jackson Prep.
Lawson Harvey got the first goal at the three-minute mark of the first half on a penalty kick after Jeb Osborn was knocked down in the box. Just two minutes later, Harvey scored on a free kick after a hand ball in the box resulted in another penalty kick.
At the nine-minute mark, Harvey got his third goal on an assist from Osborn, who received a cross from Christian Belk. Belk then got an assist on a pass to Kevin Hernandez, who knocked it in for a 4-0 lead.
Still in the first half, Juan Carlos Hernandez scored on a pass from Ruben Martinez at the 21-minute mark to make it 5-0. Two minutes later, Harvey returned the favor to Osborn, who scored for a 6-0 Pillow lead at the half.
In the second half, Harvey finished off his night with his fourth goal on an assist from Kevin Hernandez. Juan Carlos Hernandez passed to Richard McQueen, who closed out the scoring for the Mustangs.
Pillow returns to action Monday at home against Starkville Academy.
The Lions got a last-minute goal from freshman Danny Vargas to slip past Manchester Academy, 3-2, in Yazoo City.
“We had several guys step up and make plays,” said first-year DSA coach Connor Altman.
Delta Streets took a 1-0 lead at the half on a goal from senior striker Juanelo Mata on an assist from Flavio Berrera. Manchester came back and scored early in the second half to tie things up at 1-1.
Vargas got his first goal for DSA soon after for a 2-1 lead, but the Mavericks again tied the game at 2-2 with a goal later in the half. Jordan Meeks had the assist on Vargas’ second goal.
The Lions play at Magnolia Heights Friday while the Mustangs visit Division III North foe Kirk Academy Tuesday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
