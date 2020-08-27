It seemed like old times for the Carroll Academy offense in its season-opening 36-0 thrashing of Kirk Academy last week.
The Rebels churned out 388 yards on the ground on 33 carries (11.8 yards per carry). They also threw for 84 yards as sophomore quarterback Brennan Blaylock was 7 of 8 with one touchdown.
However, head coach Bo Milton says there is plenty of room for improvement as his team plays its home opener against Hillcrest Christian School out of Jackson Friday at 7 p.m. at Gordon Field.
“Our goal is to get better each week and play better than we did the week before. We missed a bunch of assignments — guys running wrong routes, some missing blocks, backs going the wrong way — all things that we went over in film Monday,” the veteran coach said. “Film study is made to be constructive criticism. The goal is to take what you learn from that and get better on the field.”
The Rebels held a 6-0 lead after the first period against Kirk. They made it 18-0 by halftime and stretched it to 36-0 by the end of the third period.
Sophomore running back Mathis beck put together a highlight reel as he rumbled for 216 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries (27 yards per carry). He scored both TDs in the second frame and one in the third.
His brother, Noah Beck, scored twice as he caught a pass from Blaylock in the first quarter and recovered a fumble in the end zone in the third on a CA possession. His brother is the one who fumbled the ball away.
William Panni had the final score in the third. He finished with 39 yards on two carries.
Lofton Holly chipped in 53 yards on eight tries, and Hunter Brackin had 36 yards on eight tries. Sophomore Maddox Carpenter had 36 yards on three carries. Noah Beck had six receptions for 80 yards.
“If we can throw the ball eight to 10 games a game for 80 to 100 yards, it will hopefully keep other teams off balance,” said Milton.
Hillcrest played its first game on Aug. 14 as it fell to Amite School Center 38-6. Last week, the Cougars dropped a 48-0 decision to Glenbrook Academy (La.).
“I think they are on their fourth coach in the last four years. The program is down, but we aren’t about to overlook them. It’s the most important game of the season because it’s the next week on the schedule,” the sixth-year coach said. “We’ve got to take care of business. I’m proud of the way the kids have handled themselves throughout this pandemic. I can monitor them while they are at school and practice, but they have to show responsibility after they leave the school.”
The Rebels are ranked No. 2 in the MississippiGridiron Class 3A poll. Greenville St. Joe is No. 1.
