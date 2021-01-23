The Amanda Elzy girls basketball team couldn’t find the bottom of the net for the first several minutes of Friday’s matchup with Coahoma Early College, slipping into an early 6-0 hole. Then star sophomore Zamiya Brown took over and erupted for a career night.
Brown stole what seemed like a dozen passes en route to a career-high 34 points, leading the Lady Panthers past the visiting Lady Tigers, 68-14.
“We took the team lighter than we should’ve and they got a lead on us, so we came back and did what we had to do to win the game,” said Brown, who surpassed her previous career-high of 31 points. “We got to stay humble.”
Seizing upon a relentless defense, Brown scored most of her points in transition but added a splash from deep in the fourth quarter for good measure.
“Once they told me I needed three points to get 30, I just shot it,” said Brown, who has been busy working toward integrating outside shooting as a consistent weapon in her arsenal. “That helps me stay confident.”
With the win, Elzy (6-2, 4-0 Region 3-3A) has now defeated every team in its district. But Brown, wise beyond her years as a sophomore, knows the toughest tests have yet to come.
“We got to play everyone better than the first time,” Brown said. “The second time is going to be harder because they know how we play.”
Kennedy Johnson pitched in 12 points and Ashley Cooper tacked on nine.
In the boys game, the Panthers picked up their first district win of the season, 58-48, over Coahoma.
Elzy (2-7, 1-3) got a game-high 17 points from Caleb Brownlow to go along with 14 points by Ladarius Davenport.
The Panthers held a slim two-point lead at halftime, but broke loose for 22 points in the third quarter to help seal their double-digit victory.
Elzy hosts Ruleville Central next Tuesday
