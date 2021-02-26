Two games down, one to go.
Delta Streets Academy reached the championship game of the Class 1A Boys State Tournament with a 73-60 win over Wilkinson County Christian Academy Friday night at Rebul Academy.
The Lions, who improve to 24-3 overall, will take on Riverdale Academy (Louisiana) Saturday at 7 p.m. in the title contest in Learned. WCCA will face Delta Academy, which lost to Riverdale 66-65 Friday night, in the third-place game at 5 p.m. The top three teams advance to the Academy Overall Tournament next week.
Junior sensation J.T. Lawrence poured in a team-high 47 points as he scored 16 in the first period, 10 in the second, eight in the third and 13 in the fourth. He also had six rebounds, six steals and four assists.
It’s the third-highest scoring total this season for the explosive Lawrence, who dropped a season-high 54 points in the opener and 50 points in the North 1A championship win two weeks ago.
“It was a very close, tight game for us,” said DSA head coach Justin Childs. “I’m glad we played teams like Marshall, MRA and Greenville Christian during the season because it prepared us for a game like this.
“We got in foul trouble early and had to back off into a 1-2-2 zone to avoid any more fouls in the first half. We didn’t shoot the ball very well, especially from the free throw line.”
The Lions hurt themselves from the free throw line as they only made 15-of-36 shots.
The Lions raced out to a 23-13 lead after the first period, but the Rams battled back to outscore DSA 21-13 in the second frame to only trail 36-34 at the half. The Lions held a slim 13-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter for a 49-44 lead headed to the final period.
Javeon Smith was the only other player in double figures for DSA with 10 points. He also had nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Isaiah Tabor had six points, and D.J. Jones had four points and nine boards. Labrodrick Gooch tacked on four points, and A.J. McGhee had eight rebounds.
For the Rams, R.J. Fisher finished with a team-high 28 points. Andrew Sessions tallied 10, and Rod Bailey had eight.
The Lions opened the state tournament with an 87-38 win over South No. 4 seed Prairie View Academy. DSA won the North half title with a 102-87 victory over Delta on Feb. 13 at Briarfield Academy. Winter weather delayed the state tournament for one week. Wilkinson, the No. 2 seed from the South, beat Briarfield 67-64 in double overtime Wednesday.
