The Pillow Academy varsity girls soccer squad remained undefeated on the season by defeating Bayou Academy at home on Monday.
A thrilling back-and-forth contest in the first half turned into a one-sided affair in the second, as Pillow extended a 3-2 halftime lead to a 7-2 dominating final score.
“I think we started off the first half like we were playing from behind,” first-year head coach Mary Claire Brock said. “I think once we got comfortable and in our groove, we were unstoppable.”
Pillow’s offense scored early on, as Madison Barlow’s shot was stopped by the Bayou keeper, but Sara Presley Howard knocked in the rebound just three minutes into the contest.
Bayou tied the game up with 14 minutes left in the first half when Addison Vargas kicked a free kick into the box and Elizabeth Sanders nudged it in to tie the game up at 1-1.
Pillow took a 2-1 advantage later when Madeline Kelly launched a moonshot from 30 plus yards out over the outstretched hands of the Bayou keeper. But with four minutes left, Bayou tied it again when Vargas kicked a free kick into the box and it appeared the ball bounced off a Pillow player into the goal.
Pillow was able to take a 3-2 lead right before halftime when Georgia Caroline Self hit another moonshot that hit the back of the net.
Pillow dominated in the second half as it outshot Bayou 9-1 and outscored Bayou 4-0. Barlow scored a goal from the left four minutes into the half to make it 4-2. Then Addison Weems made it 5-2 when she outhustled two Bayou defenders and the Bayou goalie to knock one in.
With six minutes left, Barlow notched her second goal of the contest from the left side of the box. And with two minutes left, Avery Howard launched a beautiful cross from the right corner that Self headed in for her second goal of the contest.
Pillow outshot Bayou 14-6 for the contest, and outcornered Bayou 6-3.
The Lady Mustangs move to 2-0-1 for the season, with both their wins in Academy 4A West Division contests. The five-time defending division champs will be back in action Thursday when they face division foe St. Aloysius in Vicksburg.
In action last weekend, Pillow tied powerful Jackson Academy 0-0 in Jackson.
Pillow dominated the action, outshooting JA 9-5 and out-cornering JA 4-2. Forward Sarah Presley Howard had two shots in the first half that barely missed the net. Pillow had other chances to score but was unable to convert.
