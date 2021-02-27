Pillow Academy's girls basketball team secured its return trip to the Overall Academy Tournament with a 59-48 win over Hillcrest Christian School Saturday afternoon in the third-place game of the State 4A Tournament.
The Lady Mustangs (23-5) go into next week's tournament, which starts Tuesday, as the No. 3 seed from Class 4A. Last year, Pillow made it to Overall as the third seed and ran the table, beating Jackson Prep 57-37 in the championship game. The Lady Mustangs will play the top seed from the Class 5A title matchup between Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy Tuesday on the road.
Pillow, which dropped a 43-35 decision to Hartfield Friday in the semifinals, raced out to a 23-4 lead after the first period as it canned six 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. In Friday's loss, PA only made one trey as a team.
The Lady Mustangs were on top 12-0 in the first four minutes and stretched their advantage to 15-0 after a three-pointer from Caroline Brock. Senior guard Madeline Mattox canned two from deep outside before the quarter ended.
Hillcrest, which came in as the South No. 2 seed, fought its way back into the game by outscoring Pillow 15-8 in the second period to only trail 31-19 at the half.
There was a lot of defense in the third quarter as both teams stayed even on offense with 14 points apiece. Pillow led 44-27 after a pair of free throws from Brock, but the Lady Cougars scored the final six points to pull within 12 at 45-33 headed to the fourth period.
Hillcrest got to within four twice in the fourth quarter, the last at 49-45 at the 4:25 mark, but the Lady Mustangs finished strong with a 10-3 run in the final four minutes to close out the victory.
Brock led the way for Pillow with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Julia Love Lyon finished with 12 points and four boards, and Madeline Mattox had 14 points and three assists.
Madeline Kelly tacked on six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Sarah Presley Howard had four points, two steals and two assists. Anna Taylor Hudson had three points and four assists, and Avery Howard had three points, five boards, three blocks and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.