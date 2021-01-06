The Pillow Academy girls basketball team used an early barrage of 3-pointers to cruise past visiting Magnolia Heights, 70-35, in Tuesday night’s MAIS District 1-4A opener.
Kaylee Jones (14 points) set the tone with three quick treys and soon her hot hand became contagious. Fellow seniors Caroline Brock (game-high 15 points, five rebounds) and Julia Love Lyon also connected from beyond the arc in the first quarter to help the Lady Mustangs (11-3) jump out to an 18-3 lead after the first frame.
“Defensively, they really got after it with a lot of energy,” head coach Durwin Carpenter said. “They came out shooting the ball well, and I’m really proud of their effort tonight.”
The Chiefs (2-2) showed signs of life in the second quarter, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to pull within 30-16. But junior Madeline Mattox ended Pillow’s brief drought by draining a 3-pointer and threading the needle with a slick bounce pass to Georgia Caroline Self, who finished in transition to give the Lady Mustangs a 35-16 advantage at halftime.
“We can always depend on her for a three,” Brock said of Mattox. “She makes good decisions and has good drives so she’s always a good player to help us get a bigger lead or come from behind.”
Sarah Presley Howard (seven points, three steals) and Kayla Brown (six points) each had strong second halves to help Pillow pick up its sixth victory in a row and extend its home winning streak to 31 games. Next up for the Lady Mustangs is a trip to Cleveland to face another conference foe in Bayou Academy.
“Right now, it’s just conference games, but we can’t underestimate anybody,” Jones said.
• JV splits pair: Elise Howard racked up 11 points, seven boards and five steals while her twin sister, Avery, added 10 points and four blocks to lift Pillow’s JV girls squad to a 39-17 victory over Magnolia Heights.
Lola Harris also tallied seven points and three steals for the Lady Mustangs (11-0).
In the JV boys game, Pillow watched its lead evaporate in the fourth quarter as Magnolia Heights outscored the Mustangs 12-2 in the final frame to rally for a 37-29 win in the conference opener.
Cameron Lee had 13 points and Charlie Robbins chipped in 10 points for Pillow (7-2).
nContact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gw-commonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.