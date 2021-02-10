La’Andre Pittman is a fast learner.
After the Delta Streets Academy senior scored his first goal last Wednesday, the same day he signed to play football at Mississippi Delta Community College, Pittman added a game-winner to lift the Lions past Heritage Academy, 2-1, just one month into his soccer career.
DSA (10-4) went down early after the Patriots converted a free kick in the first minute of action. But freshman standout Danny Vargas netted the equalizer for DSA in the 10th minute off of a feed from fellow freshman Joseph Zuniga.
The game remained tied at 1-1 until the 71st minute, when a header by Flavio Berrera rebounded back to Pittman for the game-winning goal.
The Lions host Pillow Academy on Thursday at 3 p.m. in a highly anticipated showdown between crosstown rivals. Their first scheduled meeting was canceled last month due to snow, and with a 90% chance of rain in the latest forecast for Thursday, round two is also at risk.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs claimed a 6-4 win over Magnolia Heights Monday to move to 9-5 overall.
Pillow got two goals from Christian Belk, and one each from Kevin Hernandez, Ruben Martinez, Landon Goetzinger and George Sfeir.
Pillow is slated to visit Washington School in its final West Division game of the regular season Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Mustangs are 5-0 in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.