Pillow Academy girls basketball head coach Durwin Carpenter will join three of his players at the 2021 MAIS All-Star Game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. next Thursday at Jackson Prep.
The senior trio of Kaylee Jones, Caroline Brock and Madeline Kelly were selected as All-Stars, the first time since 2009 that three Lady Mustangs will represent the program in Jackson.
Pillow’s bid for back-to-back Overall titles fell short Tuesday in the team’s first-round loss to Jackson Academy, 54-52.
Jones averaged 12 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the North AAAA championship game against Leake Academy. Jones also totaled 33 steals, 28 assists and 14 blocks as a senior. The versatile wing will continue her career at Missisippi College next year.
Brock also averaged 12 points and pulled down five rebounds per game to go along with 41% shooting from the field. Brock totaled 40 steals and 27 assists for the Lady Mustangs (23-6).
Kelly proved instrumental on both ends of the floor, leading the team in rebounds (six per game) and assists (80 total) from the point-forward position.
Kelly only averaged four points per game across the entire season, but she stepped up after Jones’ injury and scored in double figures twice during the final four playoff games. She also racked up 45 steals on defense.
For Carpenter, the 27th-year Lady Mustangs’ head coach, it’s his 12th All-Star selection. His 1,099 career wins are the most among active coaches in the state.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.