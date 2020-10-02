Local high schools applauded Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision Wednesday to increase crowd capacity limits from 25% to 50% for high school football and extracurricular activities.
“It was big getting kids back on the field — that was the biggest part — step two is being able to get our crowds in there,” Carroll County School District superintendent Jim Ray said. “It’s important: We run programs from gate receipts so it’s twofold. People get to come in and watch games on Friday night. We’re pleased.”
Last week, the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools petitioned Governor Reeves to recognize private schools as “business operations” not subject to the 25% capacity limit for gatherings.
At Carroll Academy, the announcement arrives just in time for the top-ranked Rebels’ District 2-3A title clash with Winona Christian.
“The timing couldn’t have been any better,” Carroll Academy athletic director Tommy Acy said. “There was a lot of people who hadn’t been able to come with the 25% rule, now they’ll actually be able to see the games.”
Pillow Academy, like J.Z. George, has been operating a four-ticket-per-person system to control crowd size. The Mustangs’ administration will meet over the next week to discuss potential changes in wake of Reeves’ recent ruling.
“I feel like the 50% capacity limit is fair,” Pillow Academy headmaster Barrett Donahoe said. “I think we’ve had some pretty good crowds regardless, and I think this will even increase our crowd numbers.”
