The Pillow Academy touchdown cannon kept busy firing Friday night against visiting Canton Academy.
The Mustangs ran the football down the throat of the Panthers’ defense, racking up 255 yards and five scores on the ground in a 35-6 blowout victory at Bill Davis Field.
PA’s opening drive culminated in turnover on downs, but junior Nelson Hodges reeled in an interception two plays later and set the Mustangs (2-1) up with first and goal.
“That was big,” said Hodges, who plays both cornerback and quarterback. “That gave us a bunch of momentum. We scored off of that and then we just kept on rolling after that.”
A few plays later, senior running back Gavin Lessley got the Mustangs on the board with a four-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.
PA extended its lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when Lessley snuck up the middle to cap a 50-yard scoring drive — again all running plays.
It looked as if Canton (0-3) may have finally found an answer to the Mustangs’ pound-the-rock approach on the next defensive series, but back-to-back face mask penalties flipped the field. Hodges drained any remaining Panther momentum by taking a quarterback keeper to the corner, diving to the pylon to give PA a 21-0 cushion.
Dakota Jordan, Canton’s two-sport stud with offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss, muffed the ensuing kickoff return. Lawes McCool scooped up the loose ball with 49 seconds left in the second quarter, just enough time for the Mustangs to engineer another scoring drive.
PA completed its lone pass of the evening, an out route from Hodges to fellow signal caller Christian Belk (13 carries, 64 yards), before Hodges snuck into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run just before the halftime buzzer.
“Huge game,” Mustangs head coach Tripp McCarty said of Hodges. “And that’s what this team is: We don’t have a superstar, but we’re going to have a new one every Friday night. Last week, Lawes McCool showed out and Nelson kind of did the same thing this week. It’s hard to beat a team when you don’t know who their best player is.”
Jordan finally broke loose for the Panthers in the fourth quarter, sprinting behind PA’s secondary for a 69-yard touchdown catch that trimmed their deficit to 35-6. But otherwise, the Mustangs’ defense was close to perfect, allowing just 52 yards on the ground against an athletic backfield.
“The defense did such a great job of rallying to the football,” McCarty said. “I don’t know how many solo tackles we had on the night because you’re not going to tackle those guys solo. We just happened to do a better job breaking tackles tonight than they did.”
Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com.
