Danny Vargas and Juanelo Mata scored three goals apiece in leading Delta Streets Academy to an 8-0 district win over Kirk Academy Tuesday in Grenada.
The Lions (3-0) led 3-0 at the half. Jordan Meeks scored the first goal at the 2-minute mark on an assist by Vargas.
Vargas scored his first goal at the 14-minute mark on an assist from Mata. Ten minutes later, Mata scored on an assist from Jyveon Nelson.
Mata got things going in the second half with his second goal at the 51-minute mark. Chris Zuniga had the assist.
Vargas got his second goal at the 55-minute mark with an assist from Henry Aguilar. Mata made it 6-0 with his third goal on an assist from Nelson.
At the 65-minute mark, Vargas scored and Nelson had the assist. The final goal came two minutes later from Zuniga with an assist from Vargas.
Aguilar had three saves in goal for DSA.
The Lions visit Bayou Academy Thursday at 5 p.m.
