Pillow Academy’s baseball team dropped an 8-6 decision to visiting Heritage Academy Tuesday night at Coleman Field in Utroska Park.
The Mustangs (0-2) led 3-0 after the second inning but yielded eight runs over the next three innings to fall behind 8-3.
Heritage scored two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the top of the sixth. Pillow plated three runs in the home half of the sixth to make it 8-6.
Nolan Marshall started on the mound for Pillow, going four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out four.
Drew Lamb relieved Marshall in the fifth, giving up one run on one hit, walking three and fanning one. Dayne Sanford (0-1) took the loss as he started the sixth frame, giving up three earned runs on three walks. He didn’t record an out.
Gavin Lessley came in and finished the sixth and pitched the seventh. He gave up two runs on one hit, walking one and striking out one.
JC Garrard led the Mustangs at the plate with a single, double and two RBIs.
Marshall had a double and drove in two runs, and Sanford had a double, RBI, run scored and drew a pair of walks.
Michael Jefcoat had an RBI single, and Matthew Jefcoat had a single. Eli Simmons had a single and scored a run, and Lawes McCool had a single and scored one run.
Pillow goes to Desoto Central Thursday at 5 p.m. Friday’s game with North Delta has been canceled.
In other area action slated for Thursday, Carroll Academy entertains Deer Creek School at 4 p.m.
