Pillow Academy held off a furious rally in the fourth quarter by Sylva-Bay Academy to post a 65-61 win Tuesday at the Presbyterian Christian School Tournament in Hattiesburg.
Pillow (4-5) led 21-15 after the first quarter, 33-27 at the half and 47-35 after the third period. Sylva-Bay outscored the Mustangs 26-18 in the fourth period.
Nelson Hodges had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists for Pillow. Hayes Bennett tacked on 10 points, and Lawes McCool had nine points.
Pillow hosts Magnolia Heights next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.