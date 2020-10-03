Delta Streets Academy snapped a two-game losing skid with a 68-0 win over visiting West Memphis Christian School Friday night at Jim Randall Stadium in Moorhead.
The Lions (4-3) held a commanding 30-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Delta Streets went on to lead 50-0 at the half and 68-0 after the third period. The game was played with a running clock after the first period.
The Lions scored at will. AJ McGhee, who started at quarterback, ran for one score and threw for a second. Dekari Johnson also saw time under center, and he finished with two touchdowns rushing.
Freshman Jerry Zuniga, who starts at defensive end, forced two fumbles, recorded six sacks and had an 87-yard TD run.
Terry Carpenter and Jimmy Gibbs returned interceptions for touchdowns, and senior JaMarkus McChristion returned a punt for a score.
Zavious Sims had a touchdown run and picked off a pass on defense.
Two players — Jalyn Lewis and Dequarionne Jones — sat out the game with injuries.
The Black Knights fall to 0-7 overall.
Delta Streets entertains Marvell Academy next week at Mississippi Delta Community College.
n Walnut High 55, J.Z. George 28 — The Jaguars couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats picked up the win Friday night in Walnut.
The Jaguars fall to 3-2 overall, and Walnut improves to 4-1.
J.Z. George trailed 28-8 at the half and 42-20 after the third period.
Jacob Johnson and Wil’Taviopus Williams had rushing touchdowns for the Jags, and Jordun Normal threw a TD pass to Alexander Criss.
D’Anthony McGlothan returned a kickoff for a score.
J.Z. George’s Region 2-2A opened next week against East Webster has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns at East Webster.
