Perfect.
That’s how Pillow Academy pitcher Jimee Brooke Garrett walked off the field Wednesday night as she tossed a perfect game in the Lady Mustangs’ 10-0 victory over visiting Indianola Academy at Robertson Field.
“Jimee Brooke was throwing so well there was no way I was going to take her out,” said Pillow head coach Jud Thigpen. “I realized we had something special going by about the third inning. Our plan was to put Madison (Jefcoat) in around the fourth inning, but I told Coach (Meggan) Nix to notice what was going on. JB had not allowed a hit or a base runner.
“We got up 8-0 after four innings, and I didn’t want to take her out. Nobody really realized what was going on until she (Garrett) said something about it after the fourth inning. For a game that was supposed to be relaxed, the tension could be felt in the last two innings.”
Garrett, just an eighth grader, worked all six innings. She struck out nine in improving to 9-3 on the season. She lowered her ERA to 2.85. On the season, Garrett has 100 strikeouts in 76 innings in the circle to go with 36 walks and 10 hit batters. She also has one save.
“To get a perfect game means plays were being made in the field,” Thigpen said. “All three of our outfielders did their jobs, and our four infielders made plays that kept the perfect game going.”
“Jimee Brooke also made three stops on balls hit up the middle,” Thigpen added. “It was an amazing performance.”
Pillow (14-7) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, three in the fourth and two in the sixth. As a team, the Lady Mustangs collected 16 hits.
Avery Howard and Anna Grace Rice led the offense with three hits each. Howard had two singles, a triple, one RBI and scored two runs, and Rice had three singles and two RBIs.
Garrett also contributed at the plate with two singles and an RBI, and Jefcoat had a single, double, three RBIs and scored two runs. Brennan Neal chipped in with two triples, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Addison Weems, Maklane Scates, Rivers Carroll and Mari Wilson Spruill had a single each. Spruill had one RBI, and Weems scored a pair of runs.
Pillow is slated to play in the Jackson Prep Tournament Saturday. The tournament will be held in Magee.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
